Search the Site

Walter Dean Myers Re-Wind: Interview from 2010
June 11, 2016

myers

Hi Everyone,
I hope you’re well! I’m coming to you today with an old interview that I stumbled across from nearly seven years ago. The Interviewee was the ever-gracious Walter Dean Myers, He had some very relevant things to say, so I hope you’ll take the time to have a look.

Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil (or) Happy New year!
January 03, 2016

Happy-New-Year-

Well, hello everybody! Happy New Year. Wow, it’s been a long time, hasn’t it? Coming to you today with a little confession: I sun-setted this site (aka, went on permanent vacation) so I could do more writing.

Gone Fishing…I Mean, Taking a Hiatus!
May 25, 2015

gone-writing

Hello all,
Just breezing through to apologize for not breezing through more often. But the thing is, things are mighty hectic and I need some time off!

The Un-Editorial Notepad #18: Invasion of the Pod People? (or) Where Have all the Writers Gone?
April 17, 2015

INVASION OF THE POD PEOPLE

The world of publishing is exploding, and it’s a wonderful thing to behold. But something else that’s not-so-wonderful seems to be exploding right along with it; something that begs the question: Where have all the writers gone?

IndieReCon is Here. Don’t Miss It!
April 15, 2015

IndieReCon

Hello Everybody,
Breezing through to remind you that IndieReCon is here and it’s absolutely amazing!

MOOC, Anyone?
March 06, 2015

MOOC

Hi Everybody,
Coming to you with loads of excitement today because my latest book is here! It’s called GETTING THE MOST OUT OF MOOC.

The UN-Editorial Notepad #17 – Once is Not Enough!
February 23, 2015

Buried

Hi Everybody,
Hope you’re well and warm. We’re still freezing here in the southeast! Just breezing through with another UN-editorial observation: Once is not enough!

I’m NOT, Therefore I Am
January 29, 2015

speak-to-the-hand-

So, earlier this year, I read a post by C. Hope Clark of FundsForWriters fame. She wrote an article called The Year of Not (great post, Hope!). In it, she talked about all the things she was hearing writers say about what they were NOT going to do this year.

For You DIY’ers – The Self Publisher’s Ultimate Resource Guide
January 28, 2015

SelfPublishers

Hi Everybody,
Breezing through with a review of one of the best self-publishing manuals I’ve read lately: The Self Publisher’s Ultimate Resource Guide.

